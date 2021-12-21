OnlyFans founder is making way for firm's marketing chief
- Published
The chief executive of the content subscription website OnlyFans is handing over to a new female boss.
Amrapali Gan is currently marketing head at OnlyFans, which is known for hosting adult content, and has seen a spike in use during the pandemic.
In a social media post Tim Stokely, who founded the company in 2016, said he was stepping down "to pursue new endeavours".
Ms Gan had a "deep passion" for the firm, he said.
"I'm passing the baton on to a colleague and a friend, who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach tremendous potential," Mr Stokely wrote on Instagram.
Ms Gan said: "I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetise, their content".
She said the firm offered "a unique experience" for its creators and fans and was committed to being "the safest social media platform in the world".
Mr Stokely did not provide details about his future plans but said he would remain as an advisor during the transition phase at the controversial company.
OnlyFans reported a sharp rise in users during Covid lockdowns.
It has 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide, the firm said. It has paid out over $5bn (£3.7bn) to its content creators since it first started trading five years ago, it said.
But it has faced criticism for not doing enough to prevent under-age users selling explicit content.
In August the site announced that all sexually explicit photos and videos would be blocked from October, following pressure from banking partners.
But, following a backlash from its users, OnlyFans suspended the policy change a week later.
The site offers a platform for musicians, fitness trainers and celebrities to charge their followers for tips and visual content.
But it is best known for allowing content creators including porn stars and sex workers to charge for sexually explicit photographs and videos.
OnlyFans takes a 20% commission on all payments made to its content creators.
The firm said Ms Gan had been appointed "to continue the company's growth and drive its vision and commitment to empowering creators".
Ms Gan told Bloomberg the company would increase its investment in its free streaming app, OFTV, and introduce new tools for creators.
Ms Gan joined OnlyFans in 2020 after working for Red Bull, Quest Nutrition and a Los Angeles-based cannabis café.