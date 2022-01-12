US inflation hits near 40-year high as food and car costs jump
- Published
Prices in the US are rising at their fastest rate in almost 40 years, with inflation up 7% year-on-year in December.
Strong demand and scarce supply for key items such as cars are driving the increases, which are putting pressure on policymakers to act.
The US central bank is expected to raise interest rates this year.
The rise in borrowing costs is aimed at reducing demand by making purchases such as cars more expensive.
December's increase marked the third month in a row that the US annual inflation rate has hovered above 6% - well north of policymakers' 2% target. The last time the pace of inflation exceeded that level was 1982.
Housing costs were up 4.1% year-on-year, while the cost of groceries rose 6.5% - compared to a 1.5% annual average over the last 10 years.
Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed signs that some of the pressures may be easing.
The cost of energy dropped 0.4% from November to December - its first decline since April. But over 12 months energy costs are up by nearly 30% and have returned to their upward trend in recent days.
"Overall, this is every bit as bad as we expected," Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics, said of the December inflation report.
The price pressures occurring in the US have been seen to varying degrees around the world.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which represents more than 30 of the world's largest economies, said this week that inflation among its members had hit its highest rate in 25 years in November.
Further rises
In the UK, inflation hit a 10-year high that November, while globally, prices are rising at their fastest pace since 2008, according to the World Bank.
Economists in the US were initially hopeful that inflation would be transitory and ease as the pandemic faded. But ongoing production snarls and staff shortages as virus variants wreak havoc have made the price increases more persistent than expected.
"The supply-side constraints have been very persistent and very durable," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday. "We're not seeing the kind of progress we thought we would see by now."
Sarah House, economist at Wells Fargo, said it is no longer likely that inflation will fade naturally as the pandemic abates, pointing to worker shortages and wages, which have also been rising - though not as fast as prices.
"Although the exceptional pace of goods inflation and momentum in shelter costs are still firmly rooted in the pandemic, the increasingly tight labour market and ensuing wage pressures will make it difficult for inflation to fall back on its own," she said.