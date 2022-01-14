BBC News

Gamers help Currys through challenging Christmas

Currys said 2021 was "the year that virtual reality broke into the mainstream" as the electronics retailer reported a "challenging" Christmas.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said Oculus Quest 2 and PS5 were "stars" as "consoles flew off the shelves" in what he described as a "gamers' Christmas".

However, retailer said in the 10 weeks to 8 January sales in the UK and Ireland were down 6% year on year..

It said the overall UK tech market was down 10% compared with Christmas 2020.

