Gamers help Currys through challenging Christmas
Currys said 2021 was "the year that virtual reality broke into the mainstream" as the electronics retailer reported a "challenging" Christmas.
Chief executive Alex Baldock said Oculus Quest 2 and PS5 were "stars" as "consoles flew off the shelves" in what he described as a "gamers' Christmas".
However, retailer said in the 10 weeks to 8 January sales in the UK and Ireland were down 6% year on year..
It said the overall UK tech market was down 10% compared with Christmas 2020.