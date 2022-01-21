Business groups ask Sunak for support with energy costs
Five business groups have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging support for businesses and consumers as energy costs soar.
The groups, representing small and large businesses, bosses and manufacturers, said price rises on the horizon could push millions of people into fuel poverty.
They said businesses had also been hit by steep rises in bills.
The Treasury has been approached for comment.
The five groups - the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Business, the Institute of Directors and Make UK - said businesses were likely to be faced with further costs as existing fixed tariff contracts come to an end.
"The scale of the crisis has left companies with little protection while they face dealing with soaring wage, shipping and tax costs," the groups said.
"Small and medium-sized businesses are the most at risk. Many companies will be left with little other choice than to pass costs on to their customers, adding further inflationary pressure."