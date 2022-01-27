Network Rail bets on mindfulness to lure commuters back
The journey to work is set to be a whole lot more relaxing than it used to be for commuters hopping back on the train.
That at least is the plan: Network Rail is offering free hot drinks, access to a mindfulness app and other perks, to lure people back on board.
If that's not your cup of tea, audiobooks and music streaming services will also be available.
Rail bosses hope that will help put passenger numbers back on track.
Last week the government scrapped its work-from-home guidance in England, along with other measures aimed at curbing the pandemic. But so far workers are proving reluctant to return to the daily commute.
On Monday passenger numbers were still only at 53% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the Department for Transport.
Demand for peak-time trains has increased by just 5% since the guidance changed, according to the industry body the Rail Delivery Group.
National Rail is banking its online rewards scheme will stoke new enthusiasm, by subtly replacing recollections of crowded commuter journeys, with images of a more leisurely experience.
Passengers who log on to backontrack.nationalrail.co.uk/commuter can select rewards from complimentary breakfast food and hot drinks from Greggs, free audiobooks, access to a mindfulness app, and coffees from London-based café chain Pure.
Enhancing experiences
Traveller's audiobook or mindfulness session is also less likely to be interrupted, thanks to an announcement last week from the Department for Transport last week that rail operators would be getting rid of unnecessary announcements.
"Taking the train is more than just a journey, it benefits the environment, economy and local businesses," said Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group.
The range of free offerings would "help enhance customers' on-train and at-destination experiences" she added.
Spencer Craig, boss of the Pure coffee chain, said they'd seen their customer base drop by more than 50% while commuters worked from home.
He said they were "delighted" to be part of the rewards platform that might help to tempt them back.