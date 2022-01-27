Face mask changes: 'We hope customers aren't discouraged'
By Lora Jones & Beth Timmins
Business reporters, BBC News
- Published
Face masks will no longer be compulsory in indoor public spaces in England from Thursday as the government eases Covid-related restrictions.
But rail operators and big chains like Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Waitrose have decided to keep the policy to wear masks in place. They will also still be required in shops in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Some smaller firms told the BBC they'll keep mask-wearing in place over safety concerns, while others hoped customers would not be put off.
Here's what some retailers had to say.
'Earlier than expected'
Jade Devall, owner of the lifestyle and gift shop 44 in Derby, said she thought mandatory mask wearing had been ended "earlier than expected".
While Ms Devall said she didn't think it would discourage customers, she added that she expects at least 50% of customers to still be wearing a face covering after the rules are eased.
The store has 10 employees, more than half of whom have had Covid in the last three months.
"I'll leave it to the personal choice of my employees when the rule is lifted, but I always recommend it and would consider enforcing this rule again if [infection] numbers increased," she said.
New research from the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) suggests that half of its traders are still nervous about the restrictions being lifted in England.
However, 55% of traders said they believed the restrictions being lifted would increase footfall and confidence in the High Street.
Bira boss Andrew Goodacre said: "There is certainly still some nervousness around the restrictions being lifted. Shop owners are uncertain as they want to protect employees and customers.
"But it is a positive sign to see the Omicron wave abating, and we hope that this continues once the restrictions are lifted."
'Completely against' rule change
Simon Wilson, owner of independent children's clothes and toys shop Piccola, said he was "completely against" face masks being dropped.
"Our priority is the safety of our staff and customers and we think it's bad news for us all that while Covid deaths are still in the hundreds per day, the government has taken this action," he explained.
While his Brentwood High Street store hasn't insisted that people continue to wear masks now Plan B rules have been dropped, Mr Wilson said that customers had been "fantastic in respecting the safety" of staff, with most choosing to wear them inside the shop.
With the store's staff being mostly mothers and grandmothers, Mr Wilson explained that all of his employees were concerned about the possibility of bringing Covid home.
"We fully accept the idea that we can't hide from the virus forever, but why make something that is helping to protect us optional?," he told the BBC.
"You can't fight a pandemic by pretending it's no longer happening and the bottom line is that not a single person in our country is safer by removing the requirement to wear a mask."
'Some sort of normality'
Karen Caton, co-owner of Leeds-based fashion boutique The Dressing Room, says that customers have given mixed feedback in the run-up to restrictions changing.
From Thursday, the shop will leave it up to each individual if they want to wear a face covering or not.
"A few people have told us they can't wait not to wear them anymore, others have told us they feel more comfortable with them on," Karen told the BBC.
"In my opinion, I think most people won't wear them anymore and it could be a step in the right direction to get back to some sort normality that we do need."
She added that she still feels "a little weary" about coronavirus cases at the moment, and is open to changing the policy if needed.
"We've just got to trust what guidance we're given. Who knows what will happen? We're all set up and ready for things to change, as they have a lot in the past."
Hand sanitisers are still in use and staff wipe items down often: "We've just learnt to roll with it."