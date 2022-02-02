Pret raises the price of its coffee subscription by 25%
- Published
Pret a Manger is raising the price of its coffee subscription service to £25 a month prompting criticism from some of its customers.
The High Street chain said ingredients and staff costs were rising, and that VAT was about to go back up.
Some subscribers, who were previously paying £20 a month for up to five "barista-prepared" drinks per day took to Twitter to complain.
But others said the subscription still represented value for money.
The 25% price rise will come into effect from Thursday for new subscribers, and from 16 March for people who already have a subscription.
Pret created the subscription service in a bid to win back business lost during lockdowns. It created an initial buzz on social media, but some customers complained that popular drinks weren't always available and former Pret staff said the scheme's popularity had left some workers feeling overwhelmed by their workload.
A Pret spokesperson said: "Since we launched the Pret coffee subscription in 2020, prices for ingredients such as coffee beans and milk have gone up, VAT is increasing to 20%, and we've invested in additional pay for Pret Team members.
"We believe the coffee subscription continues to offer great value."
However Twitter user Sam Anton wrote: "This isn't acceptable. You can't put prices up without consultation, especially when the quality of produce is deteriorating. I'll be cancelling my subscription. Disappointing."
@Pret This isn’t acceptable. You can’t put prices up without consultation, especially when the quality of produce is deteriorating. I’ll be cancelling my subscription. Disappointing. pic.twitter.com/gnHiNX0I6T— Sam Anton (@samsonleonanton) February 2, 2022
Other customers described it as "bad news" and some said they were cancelling their membership.
But other customers said the subscription still represented value for money.
Twitter user Jodie Portugal wrote: "Just received an email from #pret stating that my subscription will be increased to £25 a month for 5 drinks a day, which by itself would be about £150+, so for the cost of an extra drink and croissant I still save a fortune."
just received an email from #pret stating that my subscription will be increased to £25 a month for 5 drinks a day, which by itself would be about £150+— jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) February 2, 2022
so for the cost of an extra drink and croissant i still save a fortune @Pret
Another customer tweeted they'd be prepared to pay £40 for the subscription.
Pret said in an email to customers that of the extra £5 charge, about £2 will cover VAT, £1.50 would go on paying staff more, and £1.50 will offset inflation.
The sandwich chain announced in January that it was going to boost pay for thousands of workers to £10 per hour.
In addition, in April the tax people pay when they buy goods and services - VAT - is set to return to 20% after being cut during the pandemic.
As an employer Pret will also have a larger National Insurance bill to pay from April, following the government's move to raise NI rates to fund NHS and social care spending.
Pret uses Arabica coffee beans, and the price Pret pays for these has risen by 40% from 2020 levels, while the cost of milk has also gone up, it said.