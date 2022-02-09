Greggs and Primark to launch fashion range
- Published
Fast food and fast fashion may not seem like natural bedfellows, but that is set to change.
Retailer Primark has announced it will launch an exclusive clothing range with the bakery chain Greggs, sparking a mixed response on social media.
A limited-edition, 11-piece clothing collection will be available in 60 Primark stores later this month.
Greggs will also open a 130-seater café in Primark's flagship Birmingham store.
More details of what will be included in the clothing range will be shared nearer the launch date, but photos of a hoodie featuring the Greggs logo and the message "It's a pastry thing" written along one arm have been published.
The two retailers teased the tie-up last week, when mannequins at several Primark stores were seen adorned with Greggs' sausage rolls and steak bakes.
It has attracted a mixed response on social media, with some people asking if it was a parody and one tweeting: "PR Stunt of the Day".
Tasty food yes , tasty fashion ?? I think not— Ian Windsor (@IanWindsor99) February 8, 2022
Others, however, said they looked forward to seeing the tie-up.
"Greggs and Primark 'joining forces on a clothing collection'? Looking forward to bake-inis, sausage rollnecks and handbag(uette)s," one tweeted.
"Sausage Jean and cheese anyone?" tweeted comedian Graeme Rayner.
Raymond Reynolds, business development director at Greggs said: "Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it's great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK."
Shoutout to whichever stone cold legend at Newcastle Primark has accidentally left a load of Greggs in the window display… pic.twitter.com/m4F8pT48tb— Adam Clery (@AdamClery) February 5, 2022
Tim Kelly, director of New Business Development at Primark, added: "We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can't find anywhere else, with brands we know they love."
The firms will also display their collection from 17-18 February at a pop-up boutique in Soho.