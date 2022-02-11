Spain relaxes Covid restrictions for UK teenagers
Unvaccinated British teenagers will be allowed into Spain from Monday with a negative PCR test, Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdés has told the BBC.
At the moment everyone over 12 has to be double-jabbed to enter the country.
Some families had already cancelled half term holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands because their children had not yet had their second jab.
People aged 18 and over must still be vaccinated to get into the country.