UK wage growth continues to trail cost of living
- Published
UK wage growth continued to lag behind the high cost of living between October and December, officials figures show.
Wages rose, but when taking inflation into account, pay showed a 0.8% fall from a year earlier, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Despite this, the economy continued to recover strongly, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.1% and job vacancies hitting a fresh record high.
Unemployment is now "only fractionally" above where it was before the pandemic.
According to the ONS, employees' regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 3.7% between October and December from a year earlier- which is high compared with rates seen over the last decade.
However, the rising cost of food, energy and household goods has pushed inflation up by 5.4% in the 12 months to December. This means that real wage growth fell.
There are concerns the squeeze on workers will get worse, with the Bank of England warning inflation could rise above 7% this year.
But the ONS said early estimates suggest employers may start to push up wages further and faster in response.
Employers are having to increase salaries to attract the skills they need, as they face a continuing shortage of workers.
The number of job vacancies between November and January hit another record of 1.3 million, the ONS said, with most industries finding it harder to recruit.
"There are still a lot of people who aren't working and nor are they looking for work," Sam Beckett, head of economic statistics at the ONS, told the BBC.
"There's slightly over 390,000 more people that are inactive compared to before the pandemic."
She added: "At the start of the pandemic this was really a story about students [opting out] - but now it's mostly a story about the over-50s, older age groups disengaging from the labour market."
Lee Powell, chief executive of GMI construction which employs 200 people in Leeds, told the BBC the combination of inflation and skills shortages was a "headache at the moment".
"In the construction industry we've seen unbelievably rapid inflation across materials... and we're in a situation now where the demands for wage increases are somewhat eye watering.
"You'd automatically assume you could pass those prices straight on to the developer or to the end user but it's not as easy as that."