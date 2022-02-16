Boohoo ad banned for objectifying and sexualising women
- Published
A T-shirt advert for fashion retailer Boohoo has been banned after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled it objectified and sexualised women.
The online ad showed a model wearing a T-shirt with thong-style bikini bottoms and trainers.
Boohoo said the model was wearing the T-shirt with a bikini as part of their swimwear range.
The company said it was disappointed by the ruling, but has removed the images.
The ASA said it had received a complaint that the ad was offensive, harmful and irresponsible.
It added that while it understood the product was presented under the swimwear range, it still appeared in website searches for T-shirts and tops.
"We also noted that neither the partial nudity nor the bikini bottoms were relevant to the product and that the images did not show the product as it would usually be worn," the regulator said.
The images pictured the model kneeling from rear-view, sitting on the floor with legs apart and lifting the T-shirt.
"For those reasons, we concluded that the ad objectified and sexualised women. It was therefore irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence," the ASA said.
The ASA ruled that the ad should be banned and said it told Boohoo to ensure that future ads were "prepared with a sense of responsibility to consumers and to society", and that they did not cause "serious or widespread offence or harm by objectifying women".
'Disappointed'
A Boohoo spokesman said the company was "disappointed" by the ruling because it "prides" itself on its "inclusive, body positive imagery".
"Our marketing reflects the vibrant and confident culture of our brand, and is not designed to intentionally cause offence.
"We removed the associated images from our website when we received details of the complaint from the ASA," the spokesman added.
The ASA banned another Boohoo promotion in 2019 which emailed customers with an ad that used the phrase "Send nudes. Set the tone with new season hues" to market a range of clothes in skin tone colours.