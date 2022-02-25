Russia bans British airlines from its airspace
British airlines have been banned from landing at Russia's airports and from crossing its airspace, the Russian civil aviation regulator has said.
It follows the UK's decision to ban Russia's national airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK.
The UK's ban was part of sanctions introduced in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's airspace closed on Thursday after Russian forces launched a military invasion of the country.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told ITV: "I think that's their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That's their tit for tat response."
Russia's aviation authority said: "A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircrafts owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK."
Before Russia announced its ban, IAG, the airline group which owns British Airways, had said it was now avoiding Russia's airspace.
British Airways normally operates three flights per week each way between London and Moscow.