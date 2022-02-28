Why the world is waging economic war on Russia

Targeting a central bank of a G20 nation is unprecedented. In the words of the European Commission, it is intended "to paralyse" the ability of the Russian Central Bank to defend the Russian financial system from sanctions. As the White House said explicitly: "We are planning to impose measures to ensure Russia cannot use its Central Bank to support its currency and undermine the impact of our sanctions". As the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, the Allies are "doing all we can to degrade the Russian economy".