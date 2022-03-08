Uniqlo stays open in Russia saying clothes are 'necessity'
The owner of Uniqlo has defended its decision to keep its Russian shops open, saying that clothing is a "necessity of life".
Uniqlo has 49 stores in Russia and while it will "monitor the situation" it has no plans to suspend trading.
A number of Western firms such as Zara and H&M, have halted operations in Russia because of the war with Ukraine.
But Fast Retailing's founder Tadashi Yanai said Russia's people "have the same right to live as we do".
Mr Yanai told Japan's Nikkei newspaper: "There should never be war. Every country should oppose it,"
But he said: "Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do."