Wilko sorry for saying staff could work with Covid
- Published
Retail chain Wilko has apologised for "some miscommunication" in which it told staff they could continue to work if they tested positive for Covid.
In a memo, reported by The Mirror, the company said staff with the virus could continue to work in stores if they felt well enough to.
Wilko confirmed the memo was sent out and the firm has since made a U-turn.
"When we get something wrong, we hold our hands up, admit it, and work to correct the situation," the firm said.
Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko chief executive, said he wanted to "reassure all our customers and team members" that the company's advice to staff with Covid symptoms or those who test positive was to stay at home and avoid contact with others.
"As throughout our 92 years on the High Street, the safety and wellbeing of our shoppers and teams is at the heart of our business and we're truly sorry for any understandable concerns our communications may have raised," he added.
People with Covid in England are no longer legally required to self-isolate with all restrictions now removed, but it is still recommended.
In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, people are still asked to self-isolate after a positive test.
In Wilko's initial memo to staff, the company, which has 414 stores in the UK, said: "If you test positive for Covid-19 and feel well you can continue to come to work, if you feel too unwell you can follow the absence policy."
The removal of all legal Covid rules has made the decision over whether to self-isolate or not an individual one.
It has led to concern that lower-paid staff face the toughest choice when deciding to isolate or not, with up to two million workers not qualifying for sick pay due to the amount they earn.
The Trades Union Congress has said people should not be forced into making a "terrible choice" over going into work with Covid or risking losing income by self-isolating at home.