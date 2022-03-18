P&O Ferries security ‘treated staff like criminals’
By Simon Browning
Business Reporter in Dover
- Published
After 24 hours in a state of disbelief, more sacked P&O workers are starting to talk about what happened yesterday.
To give their full names or show their faces risks their future employment. But they are angry, upset and in shock about their treatment.
Noah, not his real name, told us he and his colleagues were treated like criminals yesterday.
"There were guards at duty free as if we were going to burgle it," he told the BBC.
"They thought we were going to go in and help ourselves. Which we wouldn't have done. They were guarding it," he said.
"It could have been handled better. It was intimidating, it made people angry and we were intimidated by their presence there," he added.
'Upset, but outraged'
Staff who lost their jobs yesterday have been told not to speak to the media. They have been offered enhanced redundancy packages with certain terms attached. It is understood speaking to the media breaks these terms causing them to forfeit those payments.
Yesterday, P&O said it was a "tough" decision to make 800 staff redundant, but it would "not be a viable business" without the changes.
The government has said it is looking "very closely" at the action P&O has taken to see if they broke any laws, No 10 has confirmed.
The prime minister's spokesman said once they had concluded their examination "we will decide what the ramifications are".
He added there were "lots of valid questions about existing contracts" the government has with the company after it fired 800 workers
Noah said: "They've given an enhanced redundancy package. but you have to find a solicitor to act on your behalf and I've done that bit. Once advanced to this, I have to inform the company I have instructed someone."
In the last 24 hours since arriving in Dover, we've spoken to many people who are too scared to talk because of this. They're upset. But they're also outraged.
Noah wanted to tell us what yesterday was like.
"We looked out of the window at all these people in green coats on the quayside. We had to wait on the ship. Bearing in mind - we're all sensible adults on the ship. There was no point staging a sit-in - it wouldn't solve anything. So once we were told what happened we packed our belongings and waited for instructions to get off.
"There was security staff on the vessel who were obnoxious and rude and treated us really like criminals to be honest. The sort you'd see in a borstal, probably. It wasn't pleasant."
Here in Dover, everyone knows someone. Taxi drivers take people home from the ships. The bars on the esplanade are filled with seafarers' relatives.
"I am devastated it was our last day at work. During Covid there'd been several redundancies in the company so wasn't expecting this one to come along.
"[To see] everyone to be out of work in one go and everyone disembarking vessels and then going home.
Noah said that, given his age, he's optimistic about finding work in his industry in the future, but can't take up an agency role for P&O Ferries. "They've already organised crews for the ships so can't see there'll be vacancies any time soon.
"I enjoyed my job and interaction with customers. It's the only industry I know.
"It has put me off working for P&O, But I've still got my bills to pay at the end of day," he added.
Call to action
At the protest in Dover, there's fury. Workers are hiding from cameras, not wanting to be seen.
Their friends are walking at their sides. They've been telling us they had to come to the harbour yesterday to pick them up as they walked off the ships carrying bin liners filled with their belongings. Some had to leave family photos on board in their cabins as they didn't have enough bags.
The unions at the protest want action. They see this as a call to action for Sir Kier Starmer and the Labour Party to stand up for workers. The RMT says they spoke to the Labour Party leader this morning. They say he said the right things - now, they say, they want movement.
Noah needs time. The change is sudden and huge.
"It hasn't sunk in yet that I'm not there. It's going take time to get used to not working, I've worked all my life."