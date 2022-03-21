New P&O crew on less than £2 an hour, union claims
By Jennifer Meierhans & Katy Austin
BBC News
- Published
Indian seafarers hired to replace P&O Ferries crews in Dover are being paid £1.81 an hour, a union claims.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the hourly rate of $2.38 was a "shocking exploitation" and "another gut-wrenching betrayal of those who have been sacked".
P&O said it would not comment on agency workers' pay, while a close source said the figure was "wholly inaccurate".
Ferries are expected to start sailing again on Monday, the source said.
Services were stopped on Thursday after P&O announced in a video call that 800 staff were being sacked with immediate effect.
The company posted on Twitter on Monday that journeys will remain suspended "for the next few days". However sailings have restarted between between Liverpool and Dublin.
The minimum wage in the UK for people aged 23 and above is £8.91 per hour. But companies using UK ports often register ships in other countries, allowing them to pay lower wages. For example, some vessels operated by P&O Ferries are flagged in Cyprus.A spokesman for P&O said safety was the utmost priority and the new crewing management model was used by many competitors.
"They have recruited high-quality experienced seafarers, who will now familiarise themselves with the ships, going through all mandatory training requirements set out by our regulators," the spokesperson said.