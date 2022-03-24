Chancellor leaves options open for future support

Powder is being kept dry, while the energy cap suppresses further rises in bills. The extent of any further support can be determined in summer when it will be clear if the new cap implies average bills of an incredible £200 per month or even a truly terrifying £300 per month. That in turn depends on the war in Ukraine and supplies of energy from Russia. Not even the Office for Budget Responsibility knows where this is going to land. But there is space for a support package of several billion, if required.