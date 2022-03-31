Energy websites crash in meter readings rush
- Published
Energy websites have been crashing as customers rush to submit meter readings ahead of bills rising on Friday.
Suppliers including Shell Energy and EDF said they were working to resolve issues with their websites and apps.
Experts have encouraged people to submit readings so their usage is covered by the current cheaper rates.
On Friday, the energy price cap - the maximum price suppliers in England, Wales and Scotland can charge households - is being raised.
Recording a meter reading prevents suppliers estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before 1 April at the higher rate.
A spokesman for Shell Energy said: "Our website is experiencing disruption as we deal with a surge in the number of customers trying to access their account.
"Our teams are working hard to keep it online and we thank customers for their patience."
A spokesman for EDF said it was also aware of technical issues affecting its website and app when customers tried to submit meter readings.
"We are working hard to try and resolve this and would encourage customers to try again later and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing," he said.
Justina Miltienyte, head of policy at comparison site Uswitch.com, said customers struggling to submit a meter reading should try again later or take a photo of their reading with the date stamp visible as evidence.
"Your supplier may offer other ways to submit readings, so have a look at the recent communications they've sent you to find further details," she added.