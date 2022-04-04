Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over salmonella link
Some 57 people, mostly young children, have suffered food poisoning following a salmonella outbreak that could be linked to Kinder Surprise eggs.
Batches of the eggs are being recalled because they might be contaminated, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.
It advised people not to eat 20g or three-pack eggs with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October 2022.
Chocolate-maker Ferrero, said none of its Kinder products released for sale had tested positive for salmonella.
"We take matters of food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter," the firm said.
No deaths have been reported but about three quarters of the 57 salmonella cases so far are among children aged five and under.
'Precaution'
The FSA said Ferrero was voluntarily recalling the products as a precautionary measure and added it had received no complaints.
It said the firm was working closely with food safety authorities to identify the exact cause of the outbreak.
The eggs affected by the recall had all been manufactured at the same factory in Belgium. Other products manufactured by Kinder are not believed to be affected, the FSA said.
The agency said in an alert that investigations by public health bodies "found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company".
"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall," said Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA.
Dr Lesley Larkin, of the UK Heath Security Agency, said symptoms of salmonellosis, which can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, "typically resolve themselves within a few days".
She said symptoms could be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems and anybody with concerns should contact their GP or call NHS 111.
Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so Dr Larkin advised anyone with symptoms to wash their hands thoroughly and avoid handling other people's food.