UK economic growth slows in February

Getty Images

The UK's economic growth slowed in February following a sharp fall in the production of cars and computer goods.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by 0.1% compared with 0.8% in January.

The fall in manufacturing was off-set by growth in the services sector including areas such as tourism and travel.

The ONS also said that the UK economy is 1.5% above its pre-coronavirus pandemic level in February 2020.

Economists had been expecting gross domestic product (GDP) - which measures activity in services, construction and manufacturing - to grow by 0.3% in February.

"Following the bounce at the start of the year, it's no surprise that economic growth slowed in February," said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the CBI, a business lobby group.

"Near-term challenges to the outlook have ramped up since, with a growing cost-of-living crunch set to weigh on growth," he said. "Businesses are also grappling with headwinds from the Ukraine conflict, which is exacerbating cost pressures and supply chain disruption."

More on this story

Related Topics