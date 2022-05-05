UK interest rates rise to the highest since 2009
- Published
Interest rates have risen to the highest level since 2009 as the Bank of England tries to stem the pace of rising prices.
Rates rose to 1% from 0.75%, the fourth consecutive increase since December.
Inflation, already rising at its fastest pace for 30 years, is expected to breach 10% by the end of the year, with fuel, energy and food costs soaring partly due to the Ukraine war.
The Bank also warned that the UK economy is set to shrink next year.
It said inflation had "intensified" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting households to rein in their spending which was hitting growth.
The Bank raised interest rates again to try and counter this, the fourth time it has increased them since December, as it seeks to contain the rising cost of living.
In its latest report, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - which sets rates - predicted inflation would now hit 9% in the coming months - up from a previous forecast of 8% - and breach 10% by the end of the year.
It said the impact of the Ukraine war on household energy prices were largely to blame, following the increase in the energy price cap in April and a further expected increase in October which could push household bills up to £2,800 a year.
Consumers are also facing much higher prices for food, goods and services, it said.
"Global inflationary pressures have intensified sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This has led to a material deterioration in the outlook for world and UK GDP growth," the MPC said.
"UK GDP growth is expected to slow sharply over the first half of the forecast period," it added. "That predominantly reflects the significant adverse impact of the sharp rises in global energy and tradeable goods prices on most UK households' real incomes and many UK companies' profit margins."
The MPC now expects the UK economy to contract by 0.25% in 2022, down from its previous forecast of 1.25% growth. While that would not technically be a recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction - it would leave the UK at a real risk of one.
The MPC has also slashed its growth outlook for 2023 to 0.25%, down from 1%.
Russia is one of the world's top oil and gas producers and its invasion of Ukraine has driven up global energy prices amid concerns about disruption to suppl. Russia and Ukraine are also major producers of commodities like metals, fertilisers and foodstuffs, the prices of which have also rocketed.
UK prices were already rising before the war due to the impact of the pandemic and inflation hit 7% in the year to March - the highest for 30 years and well above the Bank's 2% target.
The MPC said it expected inflation would peak this year before falling back to 3.5% in 2023 and to 1.5% by 2024. However, it said impact of consumers tightening their belts would be felt for much longer and was something "monetary policy is unable to prevent".
As the economy slows down, it expects unemployment to rise gradually from a low this year, to around 5% in 2024.
Its forecasts are based on market expectations that interest rates will rise as high as 2.5% in mid-2023 before falling back again.