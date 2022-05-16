Who is to blame for soaring prices?

Some of that success, however, was down to the rise of China as workshop of the world, reducing global prices, by making manufacturing cheaper. Those global deflationary factors are now in reverse. The world economy has had sand thrown in the wheels, with trade embargos on wheat and energy. The UK in particular is in the middle of post-Brexit trade transition, where imports and exports trade less freely, and it is more difficult to access European labour. That is, for now, also adding to long-term price pressures, and makes the Bank of England's trade offs worse.