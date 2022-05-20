Retail sales jump in April driven by food stores
- Published
UK retail sales rose in April driven by strong food store sales, in particular alcohol and tobacco.
The surprise jump of 1.4% in sales volumes followed a fall of 1.2% in March and means that sales remain above their pre-Covid levels.
However, over the three months to the end of April sales overall edged down by 0.3%, official figures show.
Separately, a survey indicated that consumer confidence in May fell to its lowest level since 1974.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) deputy director for surveys and economic indicators Heather Bovill, said the rise in sales during April "was driven by an increase in supermarket sales, led by alcohol and tobacco and sweet treats, with off-licences also reporting a boost, possibly due to people staying in more to save money".
However, she added the figures still showed a "continued longer term downward trend".
Experts had expected sales in April to fall further as consumers struggle in the face of rising living costs.
Earlier this week, the latest official figures showed inflation, the rate at which prices rise, hit 9% in the 12 months to April - the highest rate for 40 years.
The cost of living crisis is hitting consumer confidence, surveys suggest. The long-running GfK consumer confidence index fell by two points in May to -40, the lowest score since the survey began in 1974.
GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: "May's result is one point lower than the previous record set in July 2008 when the headline score plunged to minus 39.
"This means consumer confidence is now weaker than in the darkest days of the global banking crisis, the impact of Brexit on the economy, or the Covid shutdown.
"The outlook for consumer confidence is gloomy, and nothing on the economic horizon shows a reason for optimism any time soon."
However, the latest sales figures from the ONS showed that while non-food stores sales volumes were down by 0.6% in April, online sales rose by 3.7%.
Ms Bovill said: "Clothing sales had a strong month especially online, with some retailers suggesting consumers were purchasing clothes for summer holidays and weddings."
Nicholas Farr, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said April's rise in retail sales "suggests that the cost of living crisis hasn't caused consumer spending to collapse and means that the economy may have a little more momentum than we thought".
"It also supports our view that a weaker economy won't solve the issue of sky-high inflation for the Bank of England without interest rates having to rise much further."