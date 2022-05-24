Energy price cap to rise to £2,800 in October
The boss of the UK's energy regulator has warned that the energy price cap is expected to rise to around £2,800 in October.
Jonathan Brearley told MPs that the price cap, which is currently at £1,971, will increase due to continued volatility in the gas market.
He said the price rises were a "once in a generation event not seen since the oil crisis in the 1970s".
The Ofgem chief executive apologised and pledged to "fix" the energy market.
The energy price cap is the maximum price per unit that suppliers can charge customers. It has already risen in April, meaning that homes using a typical amount of gas and electricity are now paying an extra £700 per year on average.
Mr Brearley said conditions in the global gas market had "worsened" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to concerns of potential supply issues
"Gas prices are higher and highly volatile. At times, they've now reached over 10 times their normal level," Mr Brearley said.