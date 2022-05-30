Budget pasta prices jump 50% as food staples rise
- Published
The price of some budget food lines have risen by more than 15%, according to new data, with pasta showing the steepest jump over a year.
The lowest cost version of pasta rose by 50% in the year to April, said the Office for National Statistics.
Household staples such as minced beef, bread and rice also recorded large increases.
But the average price rise of 30 budget food items at supermarkets was 6.7%, below the rate of inflation.
The cost of living rose by 9% in April, said the ONS. Earlier this year, anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe criticised large supermarkets for "stealthily" removing value food ranges from their shelves, forcing shoppers to "level up" to higher priced goods.
She criticised the way the way that the rate of inflation was calculated - which measures a wide range of goods - stating that it "grossly" underestimates "the true cost of living crisis".
The ONS measured the price of 30 everyday grocery items across sever retailers between April 2021 and 2022.
According to its data, the price of crisps rose by 17%, bread and minced beef grew by 16% and rice prices rose by 15% or more.
Some everyday items showed a drop in prices, led by potatoes which were down by 14%. Cheese, pizza, chips, sausages and the price of apples were also lower.