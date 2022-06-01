Missguided: Sports Direct owner Frasers Group buys fashion retailer after collapse
Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has bought Missguided for £20m, after the online fashion retailer collapsed into administration.
Chief executive Michael Murray said the group, which also owns House of Fraser, was "delighted to secure a long-term future" for the fast fashion company.
The firm, which has around 330 staff, appointed administrators on Monday.
It has suffered from supply chain problems, rising freight costs and increasing competition from rivals.