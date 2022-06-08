Petrol prices see biggest daily jump in 17 years
The price of petrol saw its biggest daily jump in 17 years on Tuesday, with a rise of more than 2p a litre, according to the RAC.
The motoring organisation said the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol was now £99.40.
It warned the cost could exceed £100 as soon as Thursday.
Soaring fuel prices have been driven by the war in Ukraine and sanctions to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian oil.
On Tuesday, the average price of petrol rose to 180.73p per litre, the RAC said.
Meanwhile, the average price of diesel rose by almost 1.5p to another record high of 186.57p per litre, making the cost of filling a 55-litre family car £102.61.
RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: "These are unprecedented times in terms of the accelerating cost of forecourt fuel. Sadly, it seems we are still some way from the peak.
"While the average price of diesel is heading towards £2 a litre, the cost of wholesale petrol unexpectedly dropped around 5p a litre on Tuesday. If this price is maintained in the coming days it could stem the flow of daily record petrol prices."