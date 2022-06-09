Cost of filling average car with petrol hits £100
Published
The cost of filling an average family car with petrol has hit £100 for the first time as fuel prices keep rising.
The RAC motoring group called it "a truly dark day" as the cost of filling a 55-litre tank with petrol reached £100.27 and £103.43 for diesel.
Soaring fuel prices have been driven by the war in Ukraine and moves to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian oil.
There are also concerns petrol retailers are not passing on a recent cut in fuel duty to consumers.
The RAC's fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures."
He urged the government to offer more financial support to drivers, including a cut in VAT on fuel.
"March's 5p fuel duty cut now looks paltry as wholesale petrol costs have already increased by five-times that amount since March," he said.
On Wednesday, rival motoring organisation the AA accused the RAC of adding to the problem with "speculation" that prices could climb as high as £2 a litre soon.
But Mr Williams rejected the criticism, telling the BBC his organisation did not affect "what retailers do".
It comes as some UK forecourts are already selling petrol above £2 a litre, according to price comparison website PetrolPrices.
On Wednesday, the highest price was found to be 202.9p a litre at BP sites on the A1 near Sunderland, the M4 near Chippenham in Wiltshire and the M6 near Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria.
Retailers base their prices on the wholesale cost of petrol and diesel, but there is typically a two-week lag for pump prices to reflect any changes in wholesale prices due to the time it takes for fuel to reach forecourts.
The RAC's fuel data showed supermarket Asda had hiked its average petrol price by nearly 5p a litre in a single day this week, which Mr Williams said was "unheard of".
