Worried households cut back on energy and food
More than half of UK homes have reduced the amount of gas and electricity they use as worries about the cost of living grow, new data shows.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also found that high numbers of people are spending less on food.
The rate of inflation is rising at its fastest rate in decades due to factors such as high energy prices.
The ONS said nearly 80% of households were "somewhat worried" or "very worried" about growing costs.
"The rising costs of living is an issue that is regularly on people's minds," said the ONS.
In a survey covering 25 May to 5 June, the ONS said 52% of respondents said they were using less energy around the house.
The survey also found that 41% were spending less on food and "essentials".
Higher manufacturing and supply costs are lifting food prices. The war in Ukraine, which is a major provider of grains and fertilizer globally, has had a major impact.
Russia, which launched an assault on Ukraine in February, is one of the world's largest oil suppliers and is facing widespread sanctions following its attack.
The ONS said 40% of those questioned said that they were cutting back on non-essential journeys in their vehicles. This week, petrol prices in the UK reached a new high, meaning it now costs £100 to fill a 55-litre car.
Wage growth is failing to keep up with inflation, which reached a 40-year high of 9% in April.