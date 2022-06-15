Heineken says Father's Day beer contest is a scam

HeinekenGetty Images

A competition to win free beer for Father's Day circulating on WhatsApp is a scam, Heineken has said.

The message offers the chance to win one of 5,000 coolers full of lager and links to a fake quiz-style competition.

But Heineken said this was a phishing scam - a way of tricking someone into clicking a malicious link or entering personal information like bank details.

A spokesperson urged anyone who got the message to "delete it immediately". The BBC has contacted WhatsApp for comment.

Heineken's representative added: "We're aware of the current phishing scam circulating through social networks, which is not sanctioned by Heineken. We have alerted the relevant authorities."

