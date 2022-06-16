Asos profits hit as shoppers return more goods
Asos has warned that full-year profits will fall sharply as cash-strapped customers return more items to the online clothing retailer.
The company said that while sales rose in the three months to the end of May, profit had been hit by "inflationary pressures on consumers".
Asos's chief operating officer Mat Dunn said it is "too early" to tell how long this behaviour will continue.
But it expects adjusted pre-tax profit to fall to between £20m to £60m.
That compares to £193.6m in the previous year.