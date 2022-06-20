EasyJet to cut more flights over summer holidays
- Published
EasyJet has announced plans to cut more flights over the busy summer period.
The airline previously expected to run about 97% of its pre-Covid flight levels between July and September but that is now being scaled back to 90%.
It comes after Gatwick and Amsterdam's Schiphol airports said they would limit flight and passenger numbers.
Passengers have faced delays and cancellations at airports in recent weeks, partly due to smaller staff numbers unable to cope with demand.
EasyJet confirmed there would also be flight cancellations at other airports across the airline's network.
The precise number of cancellations has not been decided yet. EasyJet said customers would be given advance notice and the potential to rebook onto alternative flights, and many would be able to rebook on the same day they'd originally planned to travel.
The airline claimed there had been an "unprecedented ramp up" across the sector following the removal of Covid travel restrictions.
It said it was cancelling the flights to build additional resilience, in the face of operational issues including staff shortages in ground handling and at airports as well as air traffic control delays.
EasyJet chief executive, Johan Lundgren, said he expected the airline to be able to "re-accommodate" passengers who would be affected by the summer flight cancellations.
He apologised that the company "had not been able to deliver the service" some customers had "come to expect from us".
He said while the company was still operating up to 1700 flights and 250,000 passenger per day, the "ongoing challenging operating environment" continued to lead to some cancellations.
"Coupled with airport caps, we are taking pre-emptive actions to increase resilience over the balance of summer, including a range of further flight consolidations in the affected airports, giving advance notice to customers and we expect the vast majority to be rebooked on alternative flights within 24 hours," he added.