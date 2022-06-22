UK inflation hits 9.1% in May
Prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for 40 years as energy, fuel and food costs continue to climb.
UK inflation, the rate at which prices rise, edged up to 9.1% in the 12 months to May, up from 9% in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The figure is now at the highest level since February 1982, when it stood at 10.2%.
The Bank of England has warned inflation will reach 11% this year.
Inflation is the pace at which prices are rising. For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is 5%.