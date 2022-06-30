Thousands of BT workers vote to strike over pay
- Published
Thousands of BT workers have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay.
Some 30,000 Openreach engineers and 9,000 BT call centre workers were balloted and overwhelmingly backed industrial action, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said.
General secretary Dave Ward said BT now faced its first national strike since it was privatised in the 1980s.
BT said it was disappointed and would "work to keep our customers and the country connected" if staff walked out.
Mr Ward said he expected BT to offer a "significantly improved" pay rise by next week or strike dates will be set.
CWU said the potential strike action would have a serious effect on the roll-out of broadband and could cause big problems for those working from home.
The union for all BT Group employees - announced that on a 74.8% turnout, the union's 30,000 Openreach engineers voted by 95.8% to take strike action.
It said BT staff, including 9,000 call centre workers, voted by 91.5% on a 58.2% turnout for strike action.
A vote by CWU members at EE failed by a few votes to reach the legal threshold.