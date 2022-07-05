British Airways cancels 1,500 more flights
British Airways has cancelled a further 1,500 flights, mostly for July.
The latest wave of cancellations will affect tens of thousands of passengers planning to jet off this summer from Heathrow and Gatwick.
The industry has been struggling with staff shortages as demand for air travel rebounds.
British Airways had already removed 10% of scheduled flights between April and October, but said that "regrettably" more reductions were needed.
A spokesperson from the airline said: "We took pre-emptive action earlier this year to reduce our summer schedule to provide customers with as much notice as possible about any changes to their travel plans.
"As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions."
The carrier said it was in touch with customers to "apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund".
Hundreds of British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow are deciding on strike dates which could further affect the peak summer school holiday travel period.