Pound rises as Boris Johnson announces resignation
By Dearbail Jordan
Business reporter, BBC News
- Published
The pound rose against the dollar on Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he will resign.
Sterling traded at around $1.20as details emerged of a reshuffle to replace a stream of ministers who have resigned in the past 48 hours.
Mr Johnson said the process of choosing a new Conservative Party leader "should begin now".
XTB chief market analyst Walid Koudmani said it "will bring some relief to UK investors" and quell uncertainty.
While the pound rose, it is still remains 4% lower than it was a month ago when it was trading at around $1.25.
Mr Koudmani said: "Make no mistake the [pound] remains severely weak due to the dire state of the UK economy which is underperforming its peers, likely to enter into a recession while the Bank of England refuses to hike interest rates aggressively to deal with the escalating inflation."
Mr Johnson announced a Cabinet reshuffle ahead of his resignation. Greg Clark, the former business minister, has been named as Levelling Up Secretary to replace Michael Gove who was sacked by Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening.
In his speech, Mr Johnson said: "I've agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week. And I've today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place."
However, some Conservatives MPs have called for him to go sooner.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted: "We now need a new leader as soon as practicable. Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families."
Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, the UK employers' group, said: "What business hates most is uncertainty and instability, which heightens the sense of external risk. Having said that, we recognise that this is an issue for the Conservative Party to resolve.
"Going forwards, the priority must be to give businesses the confidence to invest in our collective economic future."