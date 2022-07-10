Tax cut competition could turn ugly

So if the tax burden is to be reined in, perhaps these candidates will borrow more and yet again abandon the latest fiscal rules and 2019 manifesto promises. Or some of the promised post pandemic increase in the size of the state - from social care funding to reducing NHS waiting lists, to "levelling up" funding - will have to be rolled back. As Hughes put it to me about those advocating tax cuts now: "It may also require them to revisit some of their spending priorities if they want to meet those fiscal objectives, which they've set for themselves in the manifesto".