Heathrow Airport warns more flight cancellations possible
- Published
Heathrow Airport has apologised to passengers caught up in recent travel chaos but warned that more flights could be cancelled this summer.
Last month, airlines were told to make sure their timetables were "deliverable" after the industry struggled to cope with soaring demand.
Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said the airport would review the changes submitted by airlines.
But he added that Heathrow would ask for "further action if necessary".
Thousands of passengers have been affected by disruption at UK airports and flight cancellations in recent months as the industry struggles to recruit staff after axing jobs during Covid lockdowns.
The UK's largest airport apologised to passengers affected by "long queue times, delays for passengers with reduced mobility, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late", at times in recent weeks.
But it insisted most passengers had a good level of service, despite resourcing challenges at the airport, airlines, ground handlers and government agencies.
Mr Holland-Kaye said: "I am very proud of the way that our team is rising to the challenge of growth, and giving excellent service to the vast majority of passengers.
"However, we have already seen times recently when demand exceeds the capacity of the airport, airlines and ground handlers.
"We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government's requirement to minimise disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary."
Heathrow said nearly six million passengers used the airport in June.