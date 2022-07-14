Train drivers to go on strike on 30 July
Train drivers at eight rail companies will strike on 30 July in a dispute over pay, union Aslef has announced.
It announced the industrial action after talks broke down over a pay, with the union wanting wages to keep pace with the rising cost of living.
The move comes a day after the RMT union, which represents rail workers such as guards and signalling staff, said it would strike on 27 July.
RMT workers walked out for three days in June in a row over pay and jobs.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, which represents train drivers, said its members "don't want go on strike" but train companies had offered "nothing" and claimed the union had been "forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory government".
"We don't want to inconvenience passengers - not least because our friends and families use public transport, too, and we believe in building trust in the railways in Britain - and we don't want to lose money by going on strike," he said.
Mr Whelan said the union was open to further talks for a "fair and sensible offer".
Train drivers at the following companies are set to strike:
- Arriva Rail London
- Chiltern Railways
- Great Western
- LNER
- Greater Anglia
- Southeastern
- Hull Trains
- West Midlands Trains
The Department for Transport has previously urged the union to reconsider strike action, saying train drivers earn on average about £60,000 per year - more than twice the UK median salary.
"It is very disappointing that, rather than commit to serious dialogue with the industry, Aslef are first seeking to cause further misery to passengers by joining others in disrupting the rail network," it said.
The date of action on 30 July coincides with the Commonwealth Games, which are being held in Birmingham. It is also the first day of the English Football League season, with clubs from the Championship and below in playing matches across the country.
It is also understood the action could have a knock-on effect on services running on the Sunday.
Aslef has already held strike days on Greater Anglia services and another is scheduled for Saturday 23 July. Drivers at Hull Trains are also due to strike on 16 and 23 July.
But today's announcement marks the first time during its current dispute that the union has co-ordinated action by this number of operators on the same day.
If it does go ahead, it is unlikely to bring the entire rail network to a halt. But it would cause widespread disruption, during the Commonwealth Games.
It's in the diary for only a few days after the RMT has scheduled its next strike day - which, judging by the previous strikes in June, would have a knock-on impact on services the following day as well.
Unless settlements can be reached to prevent the strikes going ahead, a summer of disruption on the railway is shaping up.
Prices are currently rising at the fastest rate for 40 years, with inflation at 9.1% and forecast to rise to 11% before the end of the year.
The rise in the cost of living has led to many unions calling for pay rises to help workers cope. Several industries, including the railways, airports and Royal Mail, have voted to go strike.
But the government has warned against employers handing out big increases in salaries over fears of a 1970s-style "inflationary spiral", where firms hike wages and then pass the cost on to customers via higher prices.
Aslef's Mr Whelan said wage rises were not "exacerbating inflation", saying "excess profiteering is".
"The government isn't asking companies to cut profits or dividend payments to help manage inflation. Wages are chasing prices, not putting them up," he said.