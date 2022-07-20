Petrol costs drives prices up at fastest rate for 40 years
- Published
Prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for 40 years, driven by higher petrol and food costs.
UK inflation, the rate at which prices rise, jumped to 9.4% in the 12 months to June from 9.1% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Unions have been calling for pay rises to help workers cope as the rising cost of living means many are struggling with bills and turning to food banks.
The Bank of England has warned inflation will reach 11% this year.