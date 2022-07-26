EU agrees to cut gas use over Russia supply fears
- Published
European leaders have agreed for countries to cut gas use in case Russia halts supplies.
Members of the European Union held talks on Tuesday and agreed countries should voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% from August to March.
"This was not a Mission Impossible!", tweeted the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency.
Draft plans seen by the BBC suggested the deal had been watered down, with gas use to be cut voluntarily.
"In an effort to increase EU security of energy supply, member states today reached a political agreement on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15% this winter," the EU said.
"The purpose of the gas demand reduction is to make savings ahead of winter in order to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia that is continuously using energy supplies as a weapon."
The deal states gas demand reduction would be become mandatory if a "Union alert" is announced if security of supply reaches crisis levels.
"The EU is united and solidary," said Jozef Síkela, Czech minister of industry and trade.
"Today's decision has clearly shown the member states will stand tall against any Russian attempt to divide the EU by using energy supplies as a weapon.
"Saving gas now will improve preparedness. The winter will be much cheaper and easier for EU's citizens and industry."