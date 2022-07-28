US economy shrinks again ringing recession alarms
- Published
The US economy has shrunk for the second quarter in a row, a milestone that in many countries would be considered an economic recession.
That is not the case in the US, which uses additional data to make that call.
But the contraction, at an annual rate of 0.9% in the three months to July, has drawn widespread attention as worries about the economy grow.
Prices for groceries, petrol and other basics are rising at the fastest pace since 1981.
As the US central bank raises borrowing costs quickly to try to cool the economy and ease price pressures, fears are rising that a recession is coming - if it has not officially started already.
Faced with sinking public confidence, US President Joe Biden has tried to make the case that the economy remains sound, noting that the unemployment rate remains at a low 3.6% and hiring has remained strong.
This week, ahead of the data from the Commerce Department, he told reporters that the economy was "not going to be in a recession". That prompted his opponents in the Republican party to accuse the White House of trying to redefine the term.
"White House recession 'rebrand' won't reduce Americans' suffering," they said.
In the first three months of the year, the US economy shrank at an annual rate of 1.6%. At the time, economists attributed the decline to quirks in trade data.
But Thursday's report showed more marked slowdown, with growth weighed down by declines in the housing market, business investment and government spending. Consumer spending grew at an annual rate of 1%, as people spent more on healthcare, accommodation and dining out, but cut back on goods and groceries.
Harvard professor Jeffrey Frankel previously served on the National Bureau of Economic Research committee, a group of academics that is charged with making the official declaration of recession. He said he did not think a recession started at the beginning of the year, noting the strong jobs growth. But after that he was less confident.
"Things have already slowed down, so I'm not saying that everything is great," he said. "Odds of a recession going forward are substantially higher than for a random year."
Prof Frankel said it was important to consider factors such as the labour market to determine the start of a recession, noting that some downturns, like the burst of the dot com bubble in 2001, would not qualify as a recession under the two-quarters-in-a-row-of-contraction rule, despite the many jobs lost.
Estimates of output in the large US economy often get updated significantly as more data comes in. Even in the UK, there are cases of recessions getting revised away.
Politics, he added, has nothing to do with it, at least historically.
"Every knowledgeable macroeconomist knows that recession in the US is not defined by a mechanical rule," he said. "But given the polarisation of politics, there are people who are going to be cynical about it and assume the worst."