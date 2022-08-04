Bank of England warns the UK will fall into recession this year

It obviously will raise questions as to why rates are being hiked into a recession, at a time when consumers are already pulling back from spending. Mortgage costs are now soaring. Markets expect further rises in the base rate - taking it up to 3% - even during this predicted recession. That affects those on variable rates, and about half of those set to come off their fixed rate mortgages in the coming couple of years. The Bank's answer will be that rates are still low by historic standards, and they just cannot provide further fuel for these extraordinary but hopefully temporary high inflation rates, to last for years.