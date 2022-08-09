Felixstowe port workers to strike after talks fail
- Published
Workers at Felixstowe, the UK's largest container port, will go ahead with an eight-day strike after pay talks broke down.
Around 1,900 members of the Unite union will walk out on 21 August after rejecting an offer of a £500 lump sum on top of a 7% pay rise.
The Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company called the decision "disappointing".
Unite called for the port's bosses to make a "reasonable" offer, adding that it was open to further talks.
Unite's Robert Morton said: "Felixstowe docks is massively profitable. It can afford to put forward a reasonable pay offer to our members but once again has chosen not to. That decision was driven by greed not need."
A spokesperson at the port of Felixstowe said: "During talks yesterday [Monday 8 August] the port further improved its position offering a £500 lump sum in addition to 7%.
"The staff branch of Unite and the Police Federation of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company have agreed to put a similar offer to their members. In contrast, the hourly branch of Unite has again rejected the port's improved position and refused to put it to its members."
Around half of containers brought in to the UK are transported via the port. A spokesperson for Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company said that the port has not had a strike since 1989.
Workers in other industries have also announced industrial action, most notably in the transport sector, over pay as well as terms and conditions.
Negotiations over wages has led to several rail strikes over summer, as workers seek higher salaries to keep up with sharp price rises for goods and services. The Bank of England has warned the UK will fall into recession in the final three months of this year when inflation is set to hit more than 13%. It announced the largest interest rate rise in 27 years - up 0.5% - to 1.75% in an effort to calm inflation.
Upcoming strikes include those on Saturday, 13 August by train drivers from nine rail companies, and further rail staff walkouts on 18 and 20 August by members of the RMT union.
Customers will face disruption to train services as 6,500 train drivers are expected to join Saturday's walkout.