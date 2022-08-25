Lidl to sell misshapen drought-affected vegetables
By Faarea Masud
Business reporter
- Published
The supermarket Lidl plans to sell misshapen vegetables that are affected by England's recent drought in an effort to support British farmers.
It will also encourage other supermarkets to follow suit in selling "stunted crops".
The discounter says it is part of the company's efforts to tackle food waste.
British farmers, who supply most of Lidl's fresh veg, have been hit hard by the recent hot and dry weather which has dramatically lowered yields.
As a result, fruit and vegetables on the shelves will be smaller and look different, although they will taste the same.
Potatoes, onions, carrots, apples and Brussels sprouts are likely to be worst-affected, experts say.
Ryan McDonnell, Lidl chief executive said: "Farmers across the country are facing a big challenge this year due to the extreme weather conditions experienced over the summer months.
"Whilst the crop coming out may look and feel a bit different to what we're all used to, it's still the same great British quality."
Last week the National Farmers Union (NFU) urged supermarkets to accept more "wonky" produce and be flexible with growers.
Farmers have been forced to lower their prices for smaller-than-usual fare, while some vegetables like cauliflowers haven't grown at all.
Mr McDonnell said Lidl would not be labelling drought-affected vegetables as "wonky veg"- as some supermarkets do - saying it creates a "false market".
In a statement, the supermarket added that remaining "flexible with variations" of vegetables at different times of year would ensure "perfectly good produce isn't going to waste".
Many areas of the UK have received low rainfall this year and drought has been declared in parts of England.
This dryness means vegetables in the ground can't get the moisture they need to keep growing, so they grow slower and don't become full-size. Lack of water can make the skin tougher, or cause defects as the crop is stressed.