Some strike action cancelled after the Queen's death
By Beth Timmins
Business reporter, BBC News
- Published
Some of the biggest looming strike actions have been called off after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Unions representing Royal Mail postal workers and rail staff said that "out of respect for her service to the country and her family" they had chosen to cancel immediate strike action.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.
In reaction to the announcement, planned strike action by postal workers on Friday 9 September and RMT rail worker strike action on 15 and 17 September was suspended.
The train drivers' union Aslef also postponed its walkout planned for 15th September.
The Rail Delivery Group said train timetables would be normal now that strikes were not going ahead.
A spokesperson from the Rail Delivery Group said it welcomed the decision by the RMT to call off next week's strike action at a time of "national mourning".
"The whole railway family is united in sending our condolences to the Royal Family," the spokesperson said.
The TSSA rail union has also cancelled planned industrial action for September and said it will be "respecting the period of public mourning".
A range of workers including Openreach engineers, BT call centre staff, railway workers and barristers have walked out in recent weeks in pay disputes as wages fall further behind soaring inflation of about 10%.
Staff in the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents postal workers, were the latest to walk out on Thursday. But the union cancelled strike action on Friday this week after the queen's death was announced.
The CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: "Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen, and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow's planned strike action."
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that his union joined the "whole nation in paying its respects" to Queen Elizabeth.
"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country," he added.
The train drivers' union Aslef said: "In light of the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, ASLEF is postponing its industrial action on 15th September. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."