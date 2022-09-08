Energy bills to be capped at £2,500 for typical household
New Prime Minister Liz Truss has unveiled plans to limit energy bill rises, spending billions to protect people from soaring prices in England, Wales and Scotland.
She told MPs that the typical household energy bill would be capped at £2,500 annually for two years from 1 October.
The energy price cap had been due to rise to £3,549 in October.
There will be equivalent help for Northern Ireland, Ms Truss said. Businesses will get help too.
But there are concerns the measures are not targeted enough, with millions still expected to be in fuel poverty this winter based on current prices.
The government is not saying how much the plan will cost, but previous industry analysis has indicated it could total between £130bn and £150bn.
The money to cover the cost will be borrowed by the government, adding to the UK's already large debt pile. This comes after Ms Truss rejected calls for a tax on soaring energy company profits.
However, she promised to cover the costs by boosting economic growth and accelerating domestic energy supplies, including lifting a ban on fracking for shale gas.
"We are supporting this country through this winter and next, and tackling the root causes of high prices so we are never in the same position again," Ms Truss told MPs.
"This is the moment to be bold, we are facing a global energy crisis, and there are no cost-free options."
Gas prices have soared this year, largely due to the conflict in Ukraine which has reduced supplies of Russian gas.
Experts and charities warned that without help with soaring energy bills, lives would have been at risk this winter, with people struggling to afford basic day-to-day living costs.
The government's new Energy Price Guarantee will limit the price suppliers can charge people for units of gas - although Number 10 is not saying what that unit cost will be.
The government will also scrap green levies - which add £150 to bills each year - which the £2,500 cap accounts for.
A previously announced £400 energy bills discount for all households will go ahead. Taken together, the government said this "will bring costs close to where the energy price cap stands today".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the energy plan announced by Liz Truss "does not come cheap" and the refusal to fund it with a windfall tax showed she was "driven by dogma" and "it's working people who will pay for that".
Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said accused the government of brining in a "phony freeze".
"This will still leave struggling families and pensioners facing impossible choices this winter as energy bills almost double," he said.
"Liz Truss and the Conservatives are choosing to allow this huge hike to people's heating costs, while refusing to properly tax the eye-watering profits of oil and gas companies."