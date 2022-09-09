Energy firms will contact customers over bill cuts
- Published
Energy firms have said they will contact customers over what government plans to cut bills mean for them.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss announced typical annual household bills would be capped at £2,500 for two years.
Energy suppliers have told the BBC they are working through the detail and will contact customers before 1 October.
Downing Street has said it does not believe the mourning period for the Queen's death will affect the rollout of the new policy.
The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The public should be reassured that the energy price guarantee will be in place for households from October 1, as planned.
"We're implementing that guarantee initially through private contracts with suppliers rather than through legislation so this mourning period doesn't impact that introduction."
It is understood energy firms are being asked to discount current fixed deals or allow a transfer to the cheaper variable deal without a penalty.
Anyone who fixed their energy price within the last 14 days can cancel without charge.
Before Thursday's announcement, typical household bills had been due to rise from £1,971 to £3,549 a year.
The government has said it will compensate energy firms for the difference between the wholesale price for gas and electricity they pay and the amount they can charge customers.
Scottish Power said it would be in touch with customers between now and 19 September with details of what the new prices will be.
Scottish Power's chief executive Keith Anderson told the BBC that the government's energy plan was a "massive step forward" as it gave customers certainty over how much they will pay for energy over the winter.
"What this does is it this buys us time," he said. "It's now about how we use that time and what we do in the next 18 months and two years."
E.On said customers did not need to do anything as it would implement the government scheme across its tariffs.
Customers on a fixed tariff will not need to change their contract, it said.
Greg Jackson, chief executive and founder of Octopus Energy, said firms were still working through the details and customers should "sit tight and wait to hear from their energy supplier".
"Nothing will change until 1 October and we'll be in touch with everyone before then," he added.