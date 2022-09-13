Backlash as Center Parcs to close for Queen's funeral
- Published
Center Parcs has said guests must leave its sites for the Queen's funeral, prompting complaints from angry holidaymakers.
The holiday firm said it had made the decision "as a mark of respect" and to allow employees to "be part of this historic moment".
But one holidaymaker the BBC spoke to described the plans as "ridiculous".
Others took to Center Parcs' Facebook page to express their anger, with one saying it showed no respect to guests.
Center Parcs said that guests would have to leave its five UK sites for 24 hours from 10:00 on Monday 19 September.
The holiday firm said: "We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.
"All guests impacted by the closure will receive an email today explaining the options available."
Guests who want to cancel holidays can request a full refund and customers whose holidays are shorter than expected will be offered partial refunds.
David Tomlinson from Solihull is two days into a two-week break with his wife at the Sherwood Forest site.
"It is ridiculous," he said. "Apparently the only option is to leave. They will not allow people to stay on-site. You've just got to go, and it's our problem."
Guests took to Center Parcs' Facebook page to vent their frustration.
One wrote: "We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday - with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home!
"Sorry, but this is an awful decision that has left us devastated.
They pleaded: "By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park!"
'A right mess'
Another wrote: "Center Parcs have left us in a right mess.
"Party of six - including one toddler and one adult with special needs. Driving four hours for a Friday to Friday break in [a] four-bedroomed cabin.
"Get kicked out of our accommodation at 10:00 Monday and can't return until the same time on Tuesday. What the hell are we supposed to do?"
Center Parcs sources said that the company is looking at various options to accommodate the "small number of guests" who are on longer breaks and due to be in their "villages" on Monday.
This could include finding them alternative accommodation, or allowing them to remain on-site, but without access to the usual facilities.
This will only affect those customers who are there on breaks already, or due to arrive on Friday for a week-long holiday. The company says most of its customers are on short breaks.